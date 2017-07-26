LS adjourned for day after ruckus over suspension of Congress MPs

Agencies, New Delhi

The suspension of six Congress MPs continued to dominate the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the House could not transact any business today, and had to be adjourned for the day.

Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge and members of Trinamool Congress and CPI-M urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to “reconsider” her decision and revoke the suspension of the Congress Members — who were named by the Chair yesterday for tearing papers and throwing them towards the Chair.

The Speaker, however, said she would not like to comment on the episode and her decision on naming them while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said throwing papers towards the Chair can never be endorsed or considered part of a healthy parliamentary proceedings.

The proceedings in the afternoon session was marred by Congress Member Jyotiraditya Scindia expressing anguish over what he said attempts being made by the BJP Members Virendra Kumar, Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan and Manohar Untwal to tarnish his image and brand him (Scindia) as an “anti-Dalit leader”.

Referring to Zero Hour observations made by Virendra Kumar yesterday, Mr Scindia said the BJP Member had made a baseless charge that he ordered “purification” of a trauma centre at Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh.

“On July 21, the day the incident is supposed to have happened, I was not present at the scene,” Mr Scindia said there is also a video recording of the event and “I challenge the BJP leaders to prove me wrong”.