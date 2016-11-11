Love trumps hate: Lady Gaga protests Donald Trump’s win

While most of the celebrities in the United States are still digesting Donald Trump’s win, Lady Gaga seems to have already stepped out to express her dissent.

The ‘Bad Romance’ singer, who was a well-known Hillary Clinton supporter, stood outside Trump’s building and held a sign that read “Love trumps hate,” reports agencies. Gaga is seen wearing a full black strapless jumpsuit standing beside the front fender of a big white sanitation truck.

As the election results on Tuesday became clearer declaring the Republican candidate would win the presidency, Gaga tweeted, “In a room full of hope, we will be heard. Stand up for kindness, equality, and love. Nothing will stop us. Say a prayer America.” The ‘Poker Face’ singer had campaigned for Clinton in the past week, attending a rally where she spoke of the Democratic candidate’s strengths.

“She has a career in politics that spans decades of experience, education, leadership, and wisdom. She’s ready to be president,” she said. “She kept going and she kept fighting for women’s rights. She kept fighting for the care of our children.

She kept fighting for those that are in need,” she added. Clinton’s efforts throughout the election was also praised by the new president-elect, who mentioned in his speech that she was owed a “deep debt of gratitude” for all her hard work.