Looking forward to playing Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ : Anupam

Agencies New Delhi

In a case of reel life imitating the real life, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will play the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister ‘.

The veteran actor has been finalised to play Manmohan Singh in the film, which is based on the former prime minister’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru’s book ‘The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh’.

The movie, to be directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, is slated to hit the screens in December 2018, ahead of the next general election in 2019.

Anupam said he was looking forward to playing Dr Singh in the film. ”To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #Dr Manmohan Singh in #The Accidental Prime Minister,” the versatile actor tweeted.

Trade sources said the film, produced by Sunil Bohra, is touted to be a political drama. The screenplay for the movie has been written by National award-winning Director Hansal Mehta. While Anupam will essay Dr Singh, the remaining cast is being decided.