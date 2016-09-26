Look who is Tamannaah’s inspiration ?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is a huge fan of Kangana Ranaut, and says the ‘Queen’ star has become an inspiration to a lot of women. “I am a huge fan of Kangana Ranaut, not only for her acting.

Everybody knows she is a proficient actor. As a woman, she has worked on herself and turned out to be an inspiration for a lot of women. Even in terms of fashion, the way she carries herself is amazing,” said Tamannaah. At the recent unveiling of the title track of ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’, Kangana had said that she is a big fan of Tamannaah who stars in the film.

Reacting to the comment, Tamannaah said: “She is strong and outspoken. I always watch her interviews as I love to listen to her point of view. I think it was a very sweet gesture… what she said about me.” What was most challenging for her in the film? She said

“I found the role very interesting as my character has two opposite images. One is a village girl and another is a glamorous one. The crucial thing for me was to crack the look. I was given references of (actress) Revathi ma’am’s old films.”

“The process of shooting was pretty crazy. It is made in three languages, so we had to take the shots three times in different languages. Even in the dance sequences, the lip-sync was changed thrice. In that way, the film was really challenging,” she added.