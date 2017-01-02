Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
3:43 pm - Monday January 2, 2017

Long range Agni IV missile test fired from Abdul Kalam island off Odisha Coast

January 2, 2017 2:11 pm

Agencies, Balasore

India today test fired the most advanced long range missile system “Agni-4” from a Road Mobile System from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The missile, having a target range of 4000 kms and considered as one of its kind with many new technologies having capability to carry Strategic Warheads for the Forces, was test fired at 11:50 hours from the launch complex 4 of the Abdul Kalam island inside the Bay of Bengal.

Defence sources said the Missile System is equipped with modern and compact Avionics with Redundancy to provide high level of reliability.

The indigenous Ring Laser Gyros based high accuracy INS (RINS) and Micro Navigation System (MINGS) complementing each other in redundant mode have been successfully flown in guidance mode.
All the Radars and electro-optical systems along the Coast of Odisha have tracked and monitored all the parameters of the vehicle.

