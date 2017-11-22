Linkin Park dedicates AMA win to Chester Bennington

In a heart-warming gesture, members of alternative rock band Linkin Park took a moment to honour their late frontman Chester Bennington’s legacy at the American Music Awards on Sunday.

The group won the award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist and while accepting the award, band members Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson shared an emotional message remembering Chester Bennington.

“We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy. And remember, you guys, all of you tonight, whether you’re a fan or an artist – We want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you’ve got. And make Chester proud,” they said.

The group’s lead singer committed suicide in mid-July this year, shocking the band members and their millions of fans. Following this, Linkin Park had cancelled their tours. The band’s surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the AMAs marked their first in months.

The band members have also decided to dedicate their new album ‘One More Light Live’ to their ‘brother’ Chester who had poured his heart and soul into making it. The album is due to be out on December 15.