Launch of GSAT-18 delayed by 24 hrs due to inclement weather at Kourou in French Guiana

Agencies, Chennai

The Launch of India’s latest communication satellite GSAT-18 has been deferred by 24 hours due to unfavourable weather conditions at Kourou in French Guiana. The 3,404 kg satellite was earlier scheduled for launch between 0200 hrs and 0315 hrs (Indian Time) this morning by Ariane-5 VA-231 rocket from Kourou in French Guiana.

The launch has been deferred by 24 hours due to unfavourbale weather conditions at Kourou. ‘The launch from Kourou French Guiana is postponed by a day’, ISRO said. The launch would now take place between 0200 hrs and 0315 hrs (IST) tomorrow morning. The GSAT-18 would be launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) by the Ariane-5 launch vehicle.

After its injection into the GTO, ISRO’s Master Control Facility (MCF) at Hassan takes control of GSAT-18 and performs the initial orbit raising maneuvers using the Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) of the satellite, placing it in circular Geostationary Orbit. After this, the deployment of appendages such as the solar arrays and antennas as well as three axis stabilisation of the satellite will be performed.

GSAT-18 will be positioned at 74 deg East longitude and co-located with other operational satellites. With the designed in-orbit operational life of about 15 years, GSAT-18 was India’s latest communication satellite and a high power satellite being inducted into the INSAT/GSAT system.