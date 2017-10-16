Latest drugs and techniques boon for heart and diabetes patients

Bhopal : The second day programme began with Dr. Brent M. Egan renowned cardiologist from America releasing the book entitled “Best Practices in Medicine (Volume-I Cardio dialectology)” edited by Dr Prof. P.C. Manoria. The book is Dr. Manoria’s 30th Book.

The book has excellent illustrations and the highlight on every page with different colour attracted the attention of entire medical fraternity and all delegates widely praised the book. The books of Doctors Manoria are very popular in all over the country and neighbouring countries.

Dr. Brent M. Egan spoke on difficult to control blood pressure and said blood pressure should be controlled in early stages to damage to the heart, brain, and kidneys. Patients of blood pressure should lead a healthy life and regularly take medicines. Dr. Venkat S. Ram said that the target for blood pressure control are currently 120/80 and attempt should be made to reach this goal.

Dr. SS. Iyenger cardiologist from Bangaluru spokes on imaging techniques utilize during angioplasty for optimization of results. Dr. Pankaj Manoria spoke on utility of Echo cardiology in critically sick patients and said that it is very useful and contributes to optimization of results and healths in avoiding mishaps. Dr. Kriplani, Mumbai spoke on acute kidney injury in intensive care and highlighted various ways by which this can be prevented.

He also outlined the treatment of hypertension in renal diseases. Post graduates in large numbers from different colleges of the country presented several research papers which were widely appreciate. The programme was largely attended by delegates from all over the country.