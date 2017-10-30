Land rover announces launch of 5th generation Discovery

Mumbai: Land Rover on Saturday announced the launch of the 5th generation Discovery in India with prices starting from Rs 71.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two powertrain options, the 3.0 l Diesel 190 kW & 3.0 l Petrol 250 kW, the All-New Discovery is Land Rover’s most versatile SUV yet, with class leading practicality and capability.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: ‘The All-New seven seat Discovery distinguishes itself from most of its competition on its design appeal, intelligent versatility, enabling technology and a host of capability related features.

‘For example, apart from a class leading 900 mm wading depth capability to handle unexpected flood like situations or river crossings, the All-New Discovery is the only vehicle in its class to provide a full-size spare wheel, very important when it comes to those long distance holiday trips that most people like to take these days.

In fact it is a perfect vehicle for people who love to explore and experience new places and terrains and enjoy an outdoor lifestyle with friends and family.’