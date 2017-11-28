Lalu’s son threatens to ‘skin’ PM Modi

Agencies, Patna

Former Bihar cabinet minister, Tej Pratap Yadav has said that he will get Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘skinned’ if any harm is done to his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tej Pratap’s remark comes in the wake of the Centre’s decision to scale down the Z-Plus security of Lalu Prasad and withdrawing of National Security Guards from the Bihar leader’s protection.

“This is a conspiracy to get him (Lalu) murdered, but we will give a befitting reply to them (the Centre). We will get Narendra Modi skinned (Hum Narendra Modi ki khaal udedhva denge); go and tell him,” Tej Pratap said.

When media persons sought clarification over his derogatory remarks for the prime minister, Tej Pratap reacted and said, “If something happens to my father then will you (media) take responsibility? Who will take responsibility if he is murdered? Isn’t my father’s life precious?” The centre reportedly thinned down the security of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader after the home ministry reviewed the security of the VIPs.

However, more than 30 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will still provide a shield to the RJD supremo.