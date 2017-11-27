Lalu furious over withdrawal of his ‘Z’ plus security

Patna,

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad today accused the Narendra Modi government of

withdrawing his ‘Z’ plus security cover to restrict his movement in public fearing his growing popularity, saying such level of security was provided by erstwhile Congress led UPA government taking into account of security threat on him.

Mr Prasad told media persons here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP had become apprehensive of his popularity and in an attempt to restrict his movement in public, ‘Z’ plus security cover had been withdrawn.

Such kind of the attitude by government towards a politician having security threat, did not augur well for the democracy, he noted.

The RJD supremo said the BJP was also apprehensive that its fate in Gujarat assembly elections would get adversely affected if he campaigned there and hence his ‘Z’ Plus security was withdrawn.

What was the need for the Centre to review his security cover and order for its withdrawal, he asked and added whether there was requirement of security forces on border to go for military action against Pakistan.