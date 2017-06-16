Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Kriti Sanon went down the memory lane !

June 16, 2017 10:05 am

Kriti Sanon runs down the memory lane as she judges the Lakme Fashion Week 2017. The actress who was a model in her early career felt nostalgic while judging other models along with ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Kriti Sanon has walked four seasons in her early career was a part of the jury panel at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 Model Auditions.

The actress was quiet happy and overwhelmed as this was kind of an achievement for her to be on the other side. Kriti shares, “It was a very nostalgic feeling.

It has been a journey to be able to sit on this side of the podium, judging models. It brought back a lot of memories.” The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming release Bareily ki Barfi.

