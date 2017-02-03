Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Kremlin says it hopes pro-Russian Ukrainian rebels have enough ammo

February 3, 2017 6:09 pm

Agencies, Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today he hoped that pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine had enough ammunition to respond to what he called aggressive actions by the Ukrainian army.

“The main thing is to persuade Kiev to drop such reckless actions which are capable of undermining the Minsk peace process,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists accused each other yesterday of carrying out fresh artillery attacks on frontline residential areas in eastern Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties on both sides.

