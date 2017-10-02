Kovind, Naidu, Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 148th birth anniversary

Agencies, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 148th birth anniversary.

The President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister paid floral tributes and homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital in the morning. All the three leaders also performed Parikrama at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and veteran BJP leader LK Advani also paid tributes to the Mahatma at the Rajghat. An all-faith prayer meeting was held on the occasion. School children had also gathered at the venue to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.