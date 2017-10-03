Kovind leaves for 3-day visit to Ethiopia, his first overseas visit as Prez

Agencies, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday left for three-day visit to Ethiopia on his first overseas visit after assuming office, which is also the first presidential visit to the African country in the last 45 years.

The President’s visit is expected to be a new chapter in the Indo-African relationship.

The Last President to visit Ethiopia was V V Giri in 1972.

Africa has been chosen as the first destination of President Kovind’s visit overseas and it was actually an index of importance attached to African continent by the current government, MEA officials said.

The visit to Djibouti from October 3-4 is at the invitation of the President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh.