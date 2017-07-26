Kovind is 14th Prez of country

Agencies, New Delhi

Mr Ram Nath Kovind today took oath as 14th President of the country, calling for creation of an egalitarian society with equal opportunity for all. Underlining that the diversity of the country was its uniqueness and its strength, the new President saluted the power and resilience of the 1.3 billion people of the country.

He said every citizen of the country — its farmers, its soldiers, its youth, its women, its police and paramilitary personnel, teachers and scientists — was a nation builder. The new President in his speech spoke of Gandhiji’s struggle for Freedom, Sardar Patel’s feat of unification of states and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s struggle to secure the rights and dignity of weaker sections.

Mr Kovind spoke of his long journey that started from a poor family residing in a mud house in a village, but, he said, this was the story of not only his family but of millions in the society.

He also pointed out that for Dr Ambedkar, political freedom was not enough unless it was followed by economic freedom. Mr Kovind, the second Dalit President after K R Narayanan, was administered oath by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.