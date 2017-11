New Delhi, The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in honour of left-arm pacer Ashis Nehra. One end of Feroz Shah Kotla Ground named as Ashish Nehra End.

On Tuesday Feroz Shah Kotla’s gate no 2 was named after former opener Virender Sehwag.On Wednesday Kotla’s Dr Ambedkar Stadium name was changed to Ashish Nehra End.