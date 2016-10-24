Korea to explore investment opportunities in electronics, automobile and construction

Bhopal : The Korean Ammbassador to India Cho Hun has said that Madhya Pradesh being the heart of the country many Korean electronics,automobile,consumer item and construction companies are hopeful to invest in the state.

Talking at the Partner country session at the Global Investors Summit-2016 at Indore Hun said that renowned companies like Samsung,LG.electronics and Hundai Motors are exlopring investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Director General of ‘Kotra’ company Park Hansu said that Korea finds Madhya Pradesh as an ideal destination for investment after investing in different sectors in other asian countries.In India there’s lot of scope in business.

He said that India’s Make in India policy and the recent changes in the tax system have increased the investment opportunity .He said that at presen in India many Korean companies have established in Delhi NCR, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru. He said that the geographical situation of Madhya Pradesh, being the best destination for investment encourages Korean investment.He stressed the Korean companies to explore investment opportunities at Pithampur near Indore.

LG electronics Director Sushil Ahuja gave an effective presentation of the business opportunities in perspective of Korea in India. Construction Manager of Sangyang E&C company Kim Siyang Jun gave useful suggestion to improve foreign investment.Executive Director of Mittal Appliances Limited and Vice Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Council Ansal Mittal also gave suggestions regarding investment in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier Additional Chief Secretary Finance A.P.Shrivastava welcomed the Korean delegation and gave information about the basic infrastructure, land ,power and skilled manpower of the state.