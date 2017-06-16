Konta through to quarter-finals

Agencies, Paris

Top seed Johanna Konta made short work of doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Open grasscourt tournament in Nottingham today. The British number one, 26, won 6-4 6-1 in only an hour and 14 minutes to reach the quarter-finals in her first grass-court tournament of the year.

Konta, who is ranked eighth in the world, will play 21-year-old Australian Ashleigh Barty in the last eight. She will be the first home top-10 female player at Wimbledon since 1984. Konta and Belgium’s world number 81 Wickmayer won together in the second round of the doubles on Tuesday, before facing each other in the singles on Wednesday.

Top seed Konta raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set, Wickmayer pulling one break of serve back before the Briton served out. Konta also dominated the start of the second set, again leading 4-0, on her way to a comfortable win.