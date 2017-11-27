Kohli rested for ODI series; Rohit to lead

Nagpur,

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday was given rest for the ODI series beginning from December 10 but will play the last and final Test in Delhi on December 2.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been given the charge to lead the three match ODI series.”Current India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the ODI series,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India are 1-0 up in the three match Test series after thrashing Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test here on day 4.They also play three ODI series and T20s.

The third and final Test of the series will be played from December 2 in the national capital.The home series which ends on December 24.After that India will leave for gruelling South Africa tour starting from January 5 next year playing 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3T20s.

India squad for the third Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Vijay Shankar.

India squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Siddarth Kaul.