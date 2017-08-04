Koena Mitra lodges harassment complaint against unknown number !

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra, who was seen in films like Musafir (2004), Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) and Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), has been out of the limelight for quite some time now. But the model-turned-actress recently found herself in a stressful situation when she received multiple lewd and malicious phone calls from strangers. Speaking to Firstpost Hindi, the actress said, “I started getting 40 to 50 calls from random number, making obscene offers.

I cannot even repeat what they spoke on the phone.’’ She adds, “I fired one of the guys who started abusing me and they started calling from various number every two days. After I spoke to a police officer friend on Sunday (i.e. 30 July), I decided to file a complaint. But when I went there I was informed that it is not going to be a normal complaint, but an FIR.’’ Mitra reportedly received calls from nearly 40-50 unknown phone numbers in the past one week. After ignoring all these calls, she picked up one such call where she was asked for a night out and even offered money, reports Mid-day.