Knight Riders thrash Pune by seven wickets

Agencies, Pune

A crucial 158-run stand for the second wicket helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrash Rising Pune Supergiants by seven wickets in the 30th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MCA stadium here tonight. Chasing a healthy 183 for victory, KKR openers Sunil Narine (16) and Gautam Gambhir started on a cautious note, however, a brilliant run out by Dhoni ended the West Indian’s innings with KKR scorecard reading 20 runs in 2.4 overs.

Incoming batsman Robin Uthappa then joined his skipper and the duo went on to smash almost every host bowler and forged a 158-run partnership for the second wicket. Uthappa, who slammed 87 runs off just 47 balls, was ultimately dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat in the 17th over but till the time KKR was well in the safe zone, needing five runs off the last three overs.

With just a run added in the KKR scorecard, the visitors lost another wicket as Gambhir (62 off 46) was sent back by Daniel Christian in the 18th over. Darren Bravo and Manish Pandey then guided KKR home with 11 balls to spare. For RPS, Unadkat and Christian bagged one wicket each.

Earlier, riding on an unbeaten 51 run by Pune skipper Steve Smith and some firework at the end by Daniel Christian (16 off 6) propelled RPS to 182 runs losing five wickets in their alloted 20 overs. Other than Smith, RPS openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathy contributed with scores of 46 and 38 respectively while MS Dhoni hit 23 runs off 11 balls.