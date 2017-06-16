Bhopal : Inaugurating state-level “School Chalen Hum-2017”campaign at Jaora in Ratlam district here today Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan administered oath to guardians to send their children to school.

Giving his blessings to the tiny-tots Chouhan said that “Khoob Padho, Khoob Badho, Anant Akash Mein Udan Bharo”. CM Chouhan extended his best wishes and congratulated the district’s teachers and students of Class 12th for bringing laurels to the district. He felicitated all teachers publicly for their dedication and hard work and honoured outstanding students in the merit list for bringing laurels to the district at state-level.

The Chief Minister hoisted the flag and started the “School Chalen Hum 2017” campaign by ringing the bells of a school. Chief Minister Chouhan said to the residents, teachers and students of Ratlam district that they should give best education to the children. Teachers need not worry about anything.

Talking to students he said that knowledge is most important and to attain knowledge education is must. One must wake up early to study well. To be a good citizen, one must always speak the truth and respect one’s teachers. Chouhan said that everyone must make efforts to ensure that every child goes to school.

Appealing people to be an inspiration to send children to school the Chief Minister said that we must inspire children to attend school, spend time with them and by creating an environment for quality education in school, we must keep constant vigilance on students so that they bring good results and become good citizens.