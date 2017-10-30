Khadi clothes give feeling of nationalism

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Minister for Cottage and Village Industries Antar Singh Arya said that Khadi clothes are eco-friendly and infuse us with a feeling of nationalism. Arya said this on the inaugural function of Khadi India Lounge being established by the Central Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Bhopal today.

The lounge was inaugurated by the Chairman of the Commission Vinay Kumar Saxena. Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Archana Chitnis, Madhya Pradesh Khadi Gramodyog Board Chairman Suraj Singh Arya and member Jaiprakash Tomar were also present. Distinctively Khadi and silk garments, medicines and other herbal products of West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan and other states will be made available for sale in the lounge.

Moreover, shirts, ladies’ gowns, skirts, kurtas, jackets and khadi jeans designed by the dress designers of national and international repute will be sold at the lounge. A fashion show based on Khadi dresses was also organized during the function.

Vinod Saxena, Smt. Chitnis and Antar Singh Arya also took part in the ramp walk. Exhibition of khadi garments and herbal products was organized besides a captivating ‘Paridhan Utsav’ (fashion show) of khadi garments was held on the occasion.