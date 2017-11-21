Kerala upset Saurashtra in Ranji trophy

Agencies, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala register an outright victory over Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy Group B match held at the St. Xavier’s College Ground here on Monday. Kerala beat Saurashtra by 309 runs and grab six points to better their position in the points table.

Rising to the occasion, a must-win match to retain the prospects for a quarter-final berth, hosts showcased an outstanding performance in the second innings to capture the inevitable victory.

Saurashtra batting lineup lost ground as the spinners ruled the roost picking up entire wickets. Four Sourashtra batsmen returned to the pavilion without opening their account.

Earlier resuming their second innings at an overnight score of 30 for one, the visitors cautious approach to cross the 405 runs tough target set by hosts failed as Kerala bowlers provide no room for Saurashtra batting squad to settle in.

Jalaj Saxena bagged four wickets while Sijomon Joseph and Akshay K C picked three each. Saurashtra lost their last five wickets while adding just five runs to end their second innings for a meagre 95 runs in 53 overs with Sheldon Jackson (24) and Snell S Patel (20) being the top scorers.

Through this win, Kerala (24) surpassed Saurashtra (23) in the Group B points table. Brief scores: Kerala 225 & 411/6 (declared) vs Saurashtra 232 & 95.