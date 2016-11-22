Kerala MPs from Cong, Left, Muslim League protest curbs on Cooperative banks

Agencies, New Delhi

Kerala MPs from all parties including Congress, Left and other state-based outfits today staged a noisy demonstration against the RBI curbs on cooperative banks and on demonetisation scheme enforced by the Government, saying the move has worst affected the functioning of the cooperative banks in the state.

“The cooperative banks in Kerala unlike many other states play a significant role in supporting the state’s economy especially the rural areas. The curbs on cooperative banks have resulted not only in cash crunch but closure of them. This is a serious issue now,” senior Congress member KV Thomas told UNI here.

He said, MPs from various parties, including Congress, Left, IUML and other state-based parties staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises here.

“Senior Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony also participated in the protest,” Prof Thomas said, adding at the state-level, even the BJP would be supporting the dharna.

Mr Antony later said he was happy that all Kerala MPs “irrespective of political lineage” have joined hands to protest on the curbs on Cooperative banks both inside and outside Parliament.

Besides Mr Antony and Prof Thomas, members of Parliament — Veerendra Kumar, MK Premachandran, ET Muhammed Basheer, Mullappally Ramachandran, Jose K Mani, PK Sreemathy, P Karunakaran, A Sampath, MK Raghavan and Kodikkunnil Suresh participated in the dharna.

The Reserve Bank of India has recently denied permission to the cooperative banks to participate in the exchange of demonetised currency notes. The State Cooperation Minister AC Moideen has termed the RBI decision as “illegal”.

State leaders especially from the CPI-M and the Congress say that the contention being pushed that the cooperative societies in Kerala are “hub for black money is like insulting the state”.

The state government has said there are deposits of Rs 12.7-crore in the cooperative banks of the state and it will be erroneous to consider all that as “illegal money”.