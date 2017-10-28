Agencies, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala beat Rajasthan to register their second victory of the season in a Ranji Trophy Group B match at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College-ground here today. Kerala beat Rajasthan by 131 runs to secure six points, left visitors empty-handed. The visitors were bowled out for 211 in the second innings.

Fueled by Jalaj Saxena’s eight-wicket haul in the first innings, young Sijomon Joseph geared up for a five-wicket haul in the second innings to cast shadow in visitors hopes of saving the tie. Resuming the innings on 217 for two, in an urgency to secure full points, the winners declared their second innings at 250 for four, setting a target of 343 for the visitors.

Skipper Sachin Baby in a swift action hit four boundaries and a six in his 16-ball knock, setting Rajasthan a stiff target. Chasing 343 for the win, the visitors lost ground from the very beginning as both the opening duos returned to the pavilion without opening their account.

The spirited fightback through the half-century hit by Robin Bist (70) and M K Lomror (53) together with R K Bishnoi sr (35) aided the visitors to remain in action till the last session of the match. Brief scores: Kerala 335 and 250/4 declared (Jalaj Saxena 105 not out, Sanju Samson 72) beat Rajasthan 243 and 211 all out (Robin Bist 70, M K Lomror 53; Sijomon Joseph 5/84).