Kendall Jenner slams Caitlyn’s new ‘insane’ tell-all

Kendall Jenner is certainly not happy with Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir, ‘The Secrets of My Life.’ In a sneak peek for latest ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ episode, the 21-year-old model sits down with her mother Kris to discuss her father’s point of view in the autobiography.

“I spoke to Kim [Kardashian] about dad’s book and I heard about all the stuff she was saying in it, how a lot of it’s so not true,” Kendall tells her mum. “The weird part is I don’t think it’s purposeful lying I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason.” “It could’ve been handled in the most amazing, loving way.

Talk about your journey and keep it to that. That I would’ve had great respect for. Don’t talk about it in a real negative way like everything was like I’m such a bad person,” Kris adds, describing the memoir as “a fabricated story” that “will be printed there until the end of time.”

“She goes around dissing the Kardashians – the kids that you raised! If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing them and us for no reason. It’s insane mum, that’s insane,” Jenner says, throwing her hands up in disbelief.

Kris Jenner married Bruce Jenner, who transitioned to a woman in 2015 and later took the name Caitlyn, in 1991. The couple, who were married for 23 years before divorcing in September, 2014, has two children, Kendall and Kylie, 19.