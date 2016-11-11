Kelly Clarkson’s eighth album to release in 2017

Singer Kelly Clarkson says she is hoping her upcoming album to release in June next year. The “My life would suck without you” hitmaker has shared new details regarding the follow-up to the 2015 album “Piece by Piece”.

It will be her first album since signing a deal with Atlantic Records, reports agencies. She described her new album as “soul urban pop”, not the “rock pop” familiar to her fans. “It’s very much my personality,” she explained. Clarkson added: “I think it’s very much what people expected from me off of watching me on ‘American Idol’.

I sang all these Aretha (Franklin) things, I love Tina (Turner), I love Mariah (Carey), I love Whitney (Houston). “I think it’s very much what people expected in the first place. I love all my stuff that I’ve done but this is the record that has been in me since junior high. And that music from when I was in junior high is now coming back (into style) – like our 15-year-old listens to Riamp;B that I listened to in high school.”