Kejriwal says Kumar betrayed AAP movement

Agencies, New Delhi

Taking the high moral ground on sacking of Social Welfare Minister Sandeep Kumar over an ‘objectionable CD’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said Mr Kumar had betrayed the AAP movement.

In a video message to AAP workers, Mr Kejriwal also attacked the Congress and the BJP for covering up the wrongdoings of their leaders unlike the AAP. Mr Kejriwal said, “Sandeep Kumar has betrayed the entire AAP movement as the AAP is the sole hope of the entire country. He has betrayed their hope.”

Mr Kejriwal had yesterday removed Mr Kumar after receiving an objectionable CD allegedly carrying details of some “wrongdoings” by the Minister.