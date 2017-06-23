Kavita Devi to be featured on WWE

Agencies, New Delhi

Veteran Indian grappler Kavita Devi, has been selected to compete in the Mae Young Classic which is the first-ever WWE tournament for women scheduled on July 13 and July 14 from Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida, WWE today announced.

South Asian Games gold medal winner, Kavita Devi has received training from under the guidance of former WWE champion, The Great Khali at his Punjab based wrestling promotion and training academy to be a professional wrestler.

Hailing from Haryana, Kavita Devi participated in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April where she gained the attention of talent scouts with her strong performance. The former competitive powerlifter will be making history as the first Indian woman ever to appear in WWE.

In the first-ever Mae Young Classic, Kavita will be competing with 31 other top female competitors from around the world. Kavita expressed, “I am honoured to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud.”

“Kavita Devi gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout. She is an athletic and extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament,” added Canyon Ceman, Vice President, WWE Talent Development.

Named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, the tournament will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single elimination tournament.