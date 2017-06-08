Katrina takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor !

Team Jagga Jasoos has launched yet another behind the scenes video from the making of the film. The video touches upon an essential visual of the film – its dance. While both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are known to be dancers par excellence, the actress is seen taking a dig at Ranbir when it comes to his dancing prowess.

Katrina is seen unabashed announcing how she would have to slow down her moves for Ranbir aka Jagga to keep up with her. During the course of shooting for Ullu Ka Pattha, Katrina is heard saying, “Sometimes you have to sacrifice, so the other person can come out stronger, so they get the confidence back, and then it brings the song on the same level”.