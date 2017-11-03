Katrina prepped with real life intelligence agents for Tiger Zinda Hai: Ali Abbas Zafar

Yash Raj Films’ forthcoming action entertainer Tiger Zinda Hai is a high-octane espionage thriller set to global standards in its scale, vision and production values. Keeping with the promise of a larger than life masala mass entertainer, Katrina Kaif has tackled her transformation into a super spy with complete commitment.

In the film, Zoya is an elite intelligence agent, tackling hand-to-hand combats and adapting to a different set of mannerisms for her character. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

The sequel focuses on gritty, hardcore action and draws from a realistic form of treatment. Director Ali Abbas Zafar elaborates, `In this film, Zoya plays a super spy. It was essential to understand how such agents think and operate. So, we got Katrina to train with real agents, used their expertise and experience.’

For instance, as intelligence agents, you have to train a certain way to keep your mental balance in direst situations. Say you face someone who has a gun and you don’t. How do you still stay neutral and calm, and figure out the best possible way to counter and survive in such a situation.

Katrina has really pushed herself for the part. She has also gone the extra mile to train in important nuances like aggressive hand-to-hand combat. The action that Katrina has done looks very real onscreen, despite being mounted on a grand scale,` he adds.

Working with specialized professionals to crack her role, Katrina also trained in adapting to nuances of body language, mannerisms and other minute details.

Dedication, hard work and a never before scale – YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai promises to deliver on edge of the seat action and thrills like never before when it releases on Dec 22 this year!