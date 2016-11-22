Kasturba Hospital celebrated Golden Jubilee

Bhopal : The Golden Jubilee ceremony of Kasturba Hospital BHEL, Bhopal was celebrated the other day at Cultural Hall, Piplani with great zeal and fervor. Founded in 1966, the hospital has established itself to be one of the renowned hospital in the state of Madhya Pradesh in the last 50 years.

On this occasion N K Bhar, General Manager, Finance was present as the Chief Guest while Dr. A K Dave, Chief Medical Officer, Kasturba Hospital was especially present. Dr. Shrimati Jailaxmi Ayer was present in the programme.

All employees of medical department, various trade union representatives and retired employees were present in the programme. Bhar throwing light on the 50 years’ journey of Kasturba Hospital said that the hospital has not only extended extraordinary service to the employees and their wards but the entire populace of Bhopal.

Despite the burgeoning number of patients, the doctor as well as the non-doctoral staff is serving the patients and their relatives with great care & affection, added Shri Bhar. Earlier, Dr Dave welcoming the guest threw light on the significance of Kasturba Hospital as an industrial hospital and briefed the gathering on how Kasturba Hospital evolved itself to be one of the renowned hospital across the nation.

He said that the efficiency of hospital facility plays a very important role in the success of any industrial unit and the way the hospital has been rendering its services is a milestone in the industrial arena. On this occasion all Ex-Chief Medical Officers were felicitated and a souvenir was also released.

The Ex-officers shared their experiences on the 50 years’ journey of the hospital. Later, a cultural programme was also organized which received immense appreciation from all quarters. The programme was successfully coordinated by Dr. Girish Pratap and Dr. Rimmi Sethi.