Kashmir unrest: Two more youth die, toll touches 75

Agencies, Srinagar

Two more youths have died in fresh violence taking the toll to 75 in the Kashmir unrest since July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen(HM) commander Burhan Wani and two other militants were killed in an encounter in Anantnag.

Meanwhile, life remained crippled due to restrictions and strike in the Kashmir valley for the 60th day today, when separatists had asked women to hold peaceful protests and assembly and occupy local chowks. Official source said that people at Seerhamdan in Anantnag district hit the streets this morning, alleging that security forces entered their houses, damaged household goods, window panes and beat up the inmates in the wee hours today.

They alleged more than 30 people were injured in the security force action. Security forces fired pellets, burst teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the ‘pro-freedom’ slogan shouting demonstrators in which several people were injured. The injured were rushed to local hospital where one of the injured Naseer Ahmad was declared brought dead.

Official source said that 17-year-old Musaib Majeed Nagoo was injured on Sunday in security force firing at Sonawarni Sopore in north Kashmir district and admitted in SMHS hospital. They said the teenager succumbed in the hospital late last night.

About 7,000 others, mostly youths, were also injured in the security force and police action in the Kashmir valley, where over 4,500 security personnel were also wounded in stone pelting. A police driver drowned when he along with his vehicle was pushed into river Jhelum while another policeman was killed in a grenade blast in south Kashmir.