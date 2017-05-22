Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat are ours : Rajnath

Agencies, Pelling (Sikkim)

Assuring complete closure of the Kashmir issue on behalf of the Government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a strong statement that Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat belong to India.“We understand that Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat are ours. I assure you that we will come up with a permanent solution to end the issue,” he said while addressing a gathering.

In the hope of resolving the ongoing friction between India and Pakistan regarding territorial disputes in Kashmir, the Home Minister said it is time for Pakistan to mend their ways and come to a consensus on the issue, rather than prolonging the same. “Pakistan continues to carry out acts of violence in the name of Kashmir, just to destabilise us. It is time for Pakistan to end these and look into resolving the matter and extending cooperation,” said Rajnath.