Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:18 pm - Wednesday September 7, 2016

Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein : Gen Raheel Sharif

September 7, 2016 12:53 pm

raheel

Agencies, Islamabad

Describing Kashmir as its jugular vein, Pakistan has reiterated its support, on diplomatic and ethical fronts, to “demand of self determination of Kashmiris”.

Chief of Army staff General Raheel Sharif in his speech at Defence Day function in Rawalpindi yesterday said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein and praised people of the valley for rendering ‘innumerable sacrifices’.

“The solution of the problem lies in the implementation of the resolutions of United Nations in this regard..,..Pakistan will continue to support Kashmir on the diplomatic and ethical fronts,” The Express Tribune quoted Genaral Raheel as saying.

Posted in: Featured, World

You might like:

Water from Cauvery released to TN as per SC direction Water from Cauvery released to TN as per SC direction
Rupee rises by 19 paise against USD Rupee rises by 19 paise against USD
PM leaves for Lao PDR to attend ASEAN and East Asia Summits PM leaves for Lao PDR to attend ASEAN and East Asia Summits
Tourism Min approves projects of Rs 450 cr under Swadesh Darshan for MP, U’khand, TN, UP, Sikkim Tourism Min approves projects of Rs 450 cr under Swadesh Darshan for MP, U’khand, TN, UP, Sikkim