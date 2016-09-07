Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein : Gen Raheel Sharif

Agencies, Islamabad

Describing Kashmir as its jugular vein, Pakistan has reiterated its support, on diplomatic and ethical fronts, to “demand of self determination of Kashmiris”.

Chief of Army staff General Raheel Sharif in his speech at Defence Day function in Rawalpindi yesterday said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein and praised people of the valley for rendering ‘innumerable sacrifices’.

“The solution of the problem lies in the implementation of the resolutions of United Nations in this regard..,..Pakistan will continue to support Kashmir on the diplomatic and ethical fronts,” The Express Tribune quoted Genaral Raheel as saying.