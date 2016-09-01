Kashmir highway closed due to landslide, Leh, Mughal road open

Agencies, Srinagar

The national highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, has been closed for traffic due to landslides, triggered by rain. The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway and historic Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region are through for traffic.

A traffic police official said traffic was suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides, triggered by rain at Kharee. However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintainance of the highway have pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to clear the landslides and put through the highway.

Meanwhile, official sources said that a large number of vehicles, including trucks loaded with essentials and passengers, which had already left from Jammu are stranded. However, vehicles, carrying passengers and trucks loaded with fruit have left Srinagar this morning, they said.