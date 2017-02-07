Kareena Kapoor Khan shimmers in gold at LFW grand finale

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was the showstopper for Anita Dongre, looked stunning in a beautiful gold and white ensemble created by the ace designer as she provided a memorable grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 on Sunday. Held at the heritage structure of Bandra Fort – which served as a dramatic backdrop for the designer, who wrapped up the event with the grandeur it deserved.

Kareena, who is the the face of the Lakme Absolute, was seen walking the ramp after 46 days of giving birth to her first son Taimur Ali Khan. The 36-year-old actress made heads turn as she walked the runway in a long offwhite gown paired with a beautiful gold jacket with embellishments.

The “Udta Punjab” star sported minimal make-up done by international make-up artiste Donald Simrock, whose client list includes popular names like Ashley Judd, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Eva Mendes and Cindy Crawford. Last year, Kareena flaunted her baby bump at the grand finale of the event’s winter/festive season, where she walked for veteran designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

About bringing the curtains down this year, Kareena said: “It feels amazing. It’s just been day 46 (post delivery) and it feels great. The idea is to do what I have been always loved to do, which is work. It is a part of my DNA, it’s a part of me. It’s never going to change.”

The actress also praised Dongre and added that the show, which was inspired by Lakme’s theme ‘Liquid Gold’, is inspiring Indian women “to be independent, work and to be out there…” The models sashayed down 60 ensembles on the runway on classics like “What a wondeful world” played by a live musical band.

The designer showcased lehenga cholis, saris, long tunics, short dresses for women and sherwanis, kurta pyjama vest coats and jackets for men.