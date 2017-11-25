Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Karan Johar clarifies that Ishaan is not part of SOTY2!

November 25, 2017 5:32 pm

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has rubbished all rumours about Ishaan Khatter being a part of ‘Student Of The Year 2’. The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director refuted all reports that the ‘Dhadak’ star will star alongside Tiger Shroff in the flick. KJo said that Tiger will headline ‘Student of the Year 2’ and there is no ‘cross’ story here.

He tweeted, “CLARIFICATION: Ishaan is the lead of #Dhadak directed by @ShashankKhaitan and Tiger Shroff is the Lead of #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra …all other cross stories floating around are baseless and untrue….” Meanwhile, Ishaan will be making his Bollywood debut opposite Janhvi Kapoor in another Karan Johar produced movie. ‘Dhadak’ will hit the big screens on July 6, 2018.

