Kapil Mishra files complaint with ACB against Kejriwal

Agencies, New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra today filed a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau charging AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with indulging in corruption.

Sources said Mishra, who had levelled the allegations against Mr Kejriwal yesterday, filed a complaint with the ACB this morning.

The sources said Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has sent the AAP leader’s complaint against Mr Kejriwal to the ACB. Mishra yesterday alleged that he saw the Chief Minister taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Mishra said he would share all “evidence” with the ACB today. The AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has, however, denied the charge levelled by Mishra. Mishra was sacked on Saturday night from the Delhi Cabinet for mismanagement in water supply.