Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:42 am - Tuesday May 9, 2017

Kapil Mishra files complaint with ACB against Kejriwal

May 8, 2017 12:34 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra today filed a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau charging AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with indulging in corruption.

Sources said Mishra, who had levelled the allegations against Mr Kejriwal yesterday, filed a complaint with the ACB this morning.

The sources said Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has sent the AAP leader’s complaint against Mr Kejriwal to the ACB. Mishra yesterday alleged that he saw the Chief Minister taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Mishra said he would share all “evidence” with the ACB today. The AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has, however, denied the charge levelled by Mishra. Mishra was sacked on Saturday night from the Delhi Cabinet for mismanagement in water supply.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Only bullets can’t solve Naxal issue, integrated approach needed : Rajanth Only bullets can’t solve Naxal issue, integrated approach needed : Rajanth
Kapil Mishra files complaint with ACB against Kejriwal Kapil Mishra files complaint with ACB against Kejriwal
SC allows CBI appeal in fodder scam case SC allows CBI appeal in fodder scam case
SC to give judgement on validity of Assam Accord SC to give judgement on validity of Assam Accord