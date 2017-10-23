Kapil Dev to train Ranveer Singh for Kabir Khan’s forthcoming film

Agencies, Mumbai

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and members of the 1983 World Cup will train Ranveer Singh for Kabir Khan’s forthcoming film, director Kabir Khan said. In ‘1983’, Ranveer will portray the role of Dev, under whose captaincy Indian won the World Cup in England.

The whole team will have to undergo some prep work and a boot camp will be there, where they all will be trained for (playing) cricket. Ranveer is an actor, he will play according to the demand and requirement of the character. I have always admired Ranveer as an actor, Kabir told. In terms of Ranveer’s look in the film, Kabir said, the makers will not opt for prosthetics to make him look exactly like Dev.

There will be some attempt to make Ranveer feel, look, talk and be like Kapil Dev. But we are not looking to making him look identical to him, ultimately it is Ranveer playing him on screen,” Kabir further said. The film is not a biopic on Dev, it is the story of 1983 World Cup victory. It is not the story of Kapil Dev alone, though he had a huge role in it (winning the World Cup).

It is the story of 1983 World Cup victory. So, Kapil’s story is within the victory, he said. Besides, Dev, other key members of the World Cup victory team include Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sunil Valson, who beat West Indies in the final to lift the first Cup, he added.