Kangla Door will be opened for visitors soon

Bhopal : Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal salvage activities for revitilization of vanishing but valuable cultures traditions. To achieve this objective Sangrahalaya is adding ‘Kangla Gate’ at entrance of open-air exhibition Tribal Habitat.

A group 07 traditional artisans from Manipur under the leadership of Shri Ibomcha Meitei are making the traditional yet grand Kangla Gate in IGRMS. Situated close to the banks of the Imphal River, the Kangla Fort or Kangla Palace is a symbol of Manipur’s glory.

The word ‘Kangla’ means dry land in Manipuri or Meetei language. Kangla was the ancient capital of Manipur. The existence of this fort dates back to 33 AD. In 1891, it was taken over by the British army after the Anglo-Manipur War.

Later, the Assam Rifle took control of it, until 2004. The Kangla Fort was handed over to the state government of Manipur. At present, the fort is open for visitors and is a major tourist attraction of the state. A visit to the Kangla Fort Gate is a must for art lovers and historians as this ancient fort holds immense archaeological, religious and historical significance.