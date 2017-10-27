Kalimpong and parts of Darjeeling town shut to mourn custodial death of GJM councillor Barun Bhujel

Agencies, Darjeeling/Siliguri

Kalimpong district and parts of Darjeeling town today wore a deserted look to mourn the custodial death of GJM councillor Barun Bhujel in a government-run hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday as BJP president Dilip Ghosh reiterated his demand for a CBI probe both into the death of Bhujel and the killing of West Bengal police sub-inspector Amitabh Mallick at Patlebas area on October 13.

“ We want Gorkhaland, Barun Bhujel amar rahe and Bimal Gurung zindabad, “ rent the air as the pro-Gorkhaland supporters shouted slogans while offering khada (traditional scurf) and flowers on the mortal of Barun Bhujel, whose body was driven to an ambulance on way to his home at Kalimpong

. Barun Bhujel, a councillor of the Kalimpong municipality, and arrested on June 15/16 for alleged arson, died at SSKM hospital on Wednesday. The mourners wearing black badges hoisted black flag atop their houses to condole the death of Barun Bhujel, who was the councillor of Ward No 16 of the Kalimpong municipality.

As the ambulance carrying Barun Bhujel body entered Kalijhora, the local people offered khada and flowers while others shouted slogans “Barun Bhujel Amar Rahos”. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh continued to express support to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung by demanding a probe into the death of sub-inspector Amitabha Mallik and seizure of huge cache of arms by the police.

Mr Ghosh also demanded CBI probe into the death of Bhujel, saying he was ‘’tortured’’ by the Mamata Banerjee government “ He was arrested four months ago by police on June 15/16 and how can he die while he is in custody? We want an inquiry into the death, “ Mr Ghosh demanded.

“ We also demand an investigation by a central agency to know the origin of the firearms and ammunition seized by the police (from the camps of Bimal Gurung and his associates near the Little Rangeet river).

Whether those belong to the Morcha (Gurung lobby) or brought from somewhere else, need to be known. We would not accept if Bimal Gurung is only blamed, “ said Mr Ghosh. GTA’s new chief of administrator Binoy Tamang also demanded a judicial probe into the death of Bhujel.

He, however, despised the politics into the untimely demise of Bhujel. Meanwhile, the state CID brought GJM leader Manoj Sankar, from Delhi to be produced before a local court for transit remand to north Bengal for interrogation. Manoj Kumar is the president of GJM of New Delhi branch, accused to funding money to Morcha.