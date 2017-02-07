Kailash Satyarthi’s Nobel citation stolen from house

Agencies, New Delhi

Nobel Prize citation of children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi has been stolen from his residence in Kalkaji here. The burglars broke through the front door of Mr Satyarthi’s flat and took away the Nobel certificate besides some cash and jewellery while he and his wife were abroad, his spokesperson said here today.

The theft was discovered by the Nobel laureate’s son this morning, and he has lodged an FIR with the Kalkaji police station, the spokesperson said. Luckily, the Bachpan Bachao Andolan founder had dedicated his medallion to the nation and it was with the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan, he said. The social activist had shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 with Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan.