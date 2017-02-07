Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:19 am - Wednesday February 8, 2017

Kailash Satyarthi’s Nobel citation stolen from house

February 7, 2017 1:00 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Nobel Prize citation of children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi has been stolen from his residence in Kalkaji here. The burglars broke through the front door of Mr Satyarthi’s flat and took away the Nobel certificate besides some cash and jewellery while he and his wife were abroad, his spokesperson said here today.

The theft was discovered by the Nobel laureate’s son this morning, and he has lodged an FIR with the Kalkaji police station, the spokesperson said. Luckily, the Bachpan Bachao Andolan founder had dedicated his medallion to the nation and it was with the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan, he said. The social activist had shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 with Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan.

Posted in: Nation

You might like:

Using social media a violation of army discipline, warns Parrikar Using social media a violation of army discipline, warns Parrikar
German defence minister to meet US’s Mattis on Friday German defence minister to meet US’s Mattis on Friday
Fujitsu says its biggest shareholder to unload its stake Fujitsu says its biggest shareholder to unload its stake
Merging Railway Budget with General Budget not a pro-privatisation move : PM Merging Railway Budget with General Budget not a pro-privatisation move : PM