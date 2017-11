Kadvi Hawa is a movie about the most serious issue of our times, climate change. As climate change is here and we cannot turn a blind eye to it anymore. Climate change is one subject that is being discussed at all major platforms across the world surely needs our attention so that our future generations can lead a healthy life.

Kadvi Hawa is a story about how climate change affects us all. The brilliant performances of Sanjai Misra, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome are a cherry on the cake.