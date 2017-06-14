Jyotiraditya to begin ‘satyagraha’ from today

Agencies, Bhopal

Congress MP and ex-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will sit on a ‘satyagraha’ in the Madhya Pradesh capital tomorrow in the support of farmers’ demand. Mr Scindia’s ‘satyagraha’ comes in the wake of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s fast for restoration of peace in t he state. “Necessary arrangements for the ‘satyagraha’ have been completed at the Dussehra Ground here.

Besides Mr Scindia, Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh and the Congress’ state chief Arun Yadav would take part in the ‘satyagraha’. People from across the state would place their views during the ‘satyagraha’,” the Congress’ state spokesperson JP Dhaopiya said.

Asked whether the party intended to bring the deceased peasants’ kin at the ‘satyagraha’ venue, he said Mr Scindia has gone to meet them in Mandsaur. Therefore, there is no plan to call them here. Mr Scindia was on his way to meet the deceased ryots’ family members. However, the district administration has not provided him requisite permission. “Madhya Pradesh’s farmers were agitating over their demands from June 1. On June 6, six peasants were killed in police firing in Mandsaur. Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh and I rushed from Dindori to Mandsaur but were not allowed to meet the peasants. Likewise, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi tried to reach Mandsaur but was prevented,” Mr Yadav told media here.