Jyotiraditya Scindia calls MP CM’s fast an insult to farmers

Agencies, Bhopal

Launching a scathing attack on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress MP and ex-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today dubbed his fast (upwas) – for restoration of peace – as an insult (uphas) of peasants.

Mr Scindia made the statement while beginning a 72-hour ‘satyagraha’ at the Dussehra Ground in the state capital. “A sum of Rs five crore was spent. The fast – which lasted merely around 24 hours – was broken by drinking water in a silver glass,” said Mr Scindia. Noting that the Chief Minister had announced that he would fast until peace was restored, he pointed out that he was prevented from going to Mandsaur yesterday as prohibitory orders were in force.

“If peace was prevailing, why were prohibitory orders in force? If peace was not restored, why did the Chief Minister break his fast?” he asked. Former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, the Congress’ state President Arun Yadav, Assembly’s Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and other party leaders were present.

Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh will take part in the ‘satyagraha’ tomorrow. Describing the killing of six peasants in police firing in Mandsaur on June 6 as a stain on the whole country, Mr Scindia said, “The decision to take six lives was by the dispensation.

The fence is eating the crops.” Raising questions on the inquiry commission constituted to probe into the incident, he said the points of reference do not include who ordered the firing. A criminal case should be registered against him also.

The Congress MP alleged that 1,800 agriculturists committed suicide under Mr Chouhan’s rule in Madhya Pradesh while the corresponding figure for the country in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reign is 12,000. He said minimum support price for crops did not increase in the past three years although prices of fertilizers and diesel escalated.

He pointed out that India has the highest price for diesel as compared to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Putting the Chief Minister in the cross-hairs, Mr Scindia said Mr Chouhan left to meet the deceased peasants’ kin today – eight days after the incident. Seven helipads were built for going to as many homes.