Justice finally done, say Nirbhaya’s parents

Agencies, New Delhi

Parents of Nirbhaya today expressed happiness over the Supreme Court sentencing death to her daughter’s rapists, upholding the High court’s order. Mother Asha Devi listened with teary eyes to the judges pronouncing the sentence four years after the heinous crime took place on the night of December 16, 2012 in the national capital.

‘’I am happy that justice had finally been delivered,’’ she said talking to reporters at the SC premises. Father Badri Singh said, “It came late but justice has finally been been done and I am very happy”. On the night of December 16, 2012, 23-year-old medico intern Nirbhaya was gangraped in a moving bus, and was then thrown away along with her male colleague.