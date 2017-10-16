Judwaa 2 inches closer to 200 cr GBO worldwide

Judwaa2 continues its outstanding run at the box office worldwide. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios first collaborative venture Judwaa 2 is surpassing lifetime box office figures of many movies day by day and its now inching closer to a 200cr worldwide GBO.

In the second week Judwaa2 has collected 27.76cr and the total collection now stands 125.84cr nett in India. This week Judwaa2 has surpassed lifetime figures of Salman Khan’s Tubelight (121.45cr nett) in India. The overseas collection of Judwaa2 is $5.55million (36.4cr INR). Total worldwide GBO is 197.73cr.

With another a week to go till Diwali, Judwaa 2 is all set to reach the milestone on the coming weekend. Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ directed by David Dhawan features Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film has opened to a houseful response.